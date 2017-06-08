RECALL ALERT: Madison Mill recalls safety gates

Madison Mill recalls safety gates due to entrapment and strangulation hazards.

A young child's neck can fit into the "V" shaped opening along the top edge of the gate, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards to young children. Also, young children can pass under the gate allowing access to restricted areas, such as stairs.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gates and contact Madison Mill for instructions on receiving a full refund.

This recall involves Madison Mill 23 and 25 foldaway expandable safety gates.

Contact Madison Mill at 877-220-4705 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday, email at tom.mckelvey@madisonmill.com or online at www.madisonmill.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Source: CPSC

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.