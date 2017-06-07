Vets expect bad tick season in Amarillo

Lots of rain paired with a mild winter are causing a bad tick season this summer in the Panhandle.
Lots of rain paired with a mild winter are causing a bad tick season this summer in the Panhandle.
A suspect has been arrested and a stolen pickup truck has been recovered and released to the owner.
A suspect has been arrested and a stolen pickup truck has been recovered and released to the owner.
During the heavy rain last week, the streets in southwest Amarillo looked less like roads and more like rivers.
During the heavy rain last week the streets in southwest Amarillo looked less like roads and more like rivers.
It has been five months since the accidental gas poisoning that killed four Amarillo children.
It has been five months since the accidental gas poisoning that killed four Amarillo children.
A Texas bill that would allow folks to hunt feral hogs and coyotes out of hot air balloons isn't quite taking off in the Panhandle.
A Texas bill that would allow folks to hunt feral hogs and coyotes out of hot air balloons isn't quite taking off in the panhandle.