Why our sewers flood our streets

During the heavy rain last week, the streets in southwest Amarillo looked less like roads and more like rivers.
It has been five months since the accidental gas poisoning that killed four Amarillo children.
A Texas bill that would allow folks to hunt feral hogs and coyotes out of hot air balloons isn't quite taking off in the Panhandle.
Grasshoppers and thrips have been spotted in the Dalhart area and could spread throughout the Panhandle if precautions are not taken.
A stolen pickup truck has been recovered and released to the owner after being found in Lubbock on June 2nd.
