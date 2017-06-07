Invasive insects making their way into the Panhandle

A Texas bill that would allow folks to hunt feral hogs and coyotes out of hot air balloons isn't quite taking off in the Panhandle.
Grasshoppers and thrips have been spotted in the Dalhart area and could spread throughout the Panhandle if precautions are not taken.
A stolen pickup truck has been recovered and released to the owner after being found in Lubbock on June 2nd.
Traffic can soon expect more delays as the City of Amarillo prepares to repair Georgia street.
TXDOT and The Amarillo Metropoliton Planning Organization are hosting a public hearing and open house Thursday evening.
