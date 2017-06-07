Public Hearing for road upgrade project

TXDOT and The Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization are hosting a public hearing and open house Thursday evening.

The hearing will discuss the final proposal to Loop 335 from FM 2590 to Southwest 9th Avenue in Randall and Potter Counties.

The proposed project consists of upgrading existing roadways and adding bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

The public hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. with an open house and the formal hearing starts at 6:30 p.m. in Building H of the Amarillo TXDOT Headquarters.

