City of Amarillo to repair Georgia Street - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

City of Amarillo to repair Georgia Street

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: City of Amarillo Source: City of Amarillo
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Traffic can soon expect more delays as the City of Amarillo prepares to repair Georgia Street.

Amarillo will begin a $1 million repair project improving streets and drainage systems on Georgia Street from Southwest 46th Avenue to 58th.

The average daily traffic in that area for a full weekday is over 13,000. Officials say construction is needed and expected to take place soon. 

Powered by Frankly