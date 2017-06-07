City of Amarillo to repair Georgia Street

Traffic can soon expect more delays as the City of Amarillo prepares to repair Georgia street.
Amarillo police have arrested Aries Allen Bowles,17, for a weekend robbery of a Toot 'n Totum at 2601 Paramount.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 7
Local and out-of-state animal rescues are concerned a new standard operation procedure (SOP) released by the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society will make it harder for them to save dogs from euthanasia.
The Attorney General in New Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General for false advertising, unfair trade practices and environmental public nuisance.
