DHDC continuing education during summer months

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is once again offering week-long camps throughout summer for young students.

The age-based camps are designed for young students entering pre-kindergarten up to middle school.

Half-day camps are offering in the mornings and afternoons as well as all-day classes.

More camp descriptions and prices are available at this link, or by calling DHDC at 806-355-9547.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.