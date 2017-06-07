Paint competition begins Friday

Amarillo Cultural District is holding its first ever plein air 'Paint-Out' competition this weekend.
Artists from across the area will be outside near Amarillo's Cultural District painting scenery around them. Non-participants are also encouraged to attend to watch.
A total of $2,000 will be awarded as prizes, with with $800 given to the overall winner in the adult competition and $300 awarded in the student division.
An awards reception, sponsored by Happy State Bank, will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Happy State Bank lobby (701 S. Taylor St.)
Artists wanting to compete are encouraged to call 372-6744. Spaces are limited.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Amarillo police have arrested Aries Allen Bowles,17, for a weekend robbery of a Toot 'n Totum at 2601 Paramount.
Amarillo police have arrested Aries Allen Bowles,17, for a weekend robbery of a Toot 'n Totum at 2601 Paramount.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 7
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 7
Local and out-of-state animal rescues are concerned a new standard operation procedure (SOP) released by the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society will make it harder for them to save dogs from euthanasia.
Local and out-of-state animal rescues are concerned a new standard operation procedure (SOP) released by the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society will make it harder for them to save dogs from euthanasia.
The Attorney General in New Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General for false advertising, unfair trade practices and environmental public nuisance.
The Attorney General in New Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General for false advertising, unfair trade practices and environmental public nuisance.
Lake and pool season is upon us, and as people make their way to these places local tattoo artist want to remind those with fresh ink to be aware of some important rules.
Lake and pool season is upon us, and as people make their way to these places local tattoo artist want to remind those with fresh ink to be aware of some important rules.