Paint competition begins Friday

Amarillo Cultural District is holding its first ever plein air 'Paint-Out' competition this weekend.

Artists from across the area will be outside near Amarillo's Cultural District painting scenery around them. Non-participants are also encouraged to attend to watch.

A total of $2,000 will be awarded as prizes, with with $800 given to the overall winner in the adult competition and $300 awarded in the student division.

An awards reception, sponsored by Happy State Bank, will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Happy State Bank lobby (701 S. Taylor St.)

Artists wanting to compete are encouraged to call 372-6744. Spaces are limited.

