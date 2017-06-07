Toot 'n Totum robbery suspect in custody

Amarillo police have arrested Aries Allen Bowles,17, for a weekend robbery of a Toot 'n Totum at 2601 Paramount.

Just after 11:00 p.m., Sunday, June 4, officers were called to the convenience store on reports of a robbery.

A female employee reported that the suspect entered the store with a handgun, approached the counter and pointed the gun at her demanding money from the register.

She took an undisclosed amount of money out of the register and handed it to the suspect.

Investigators learned that the handgun used in the robbery had been stolen from a home in the 2700 block of S. Jackson, and had been sold after the Toot 'n Totum robbery.

Police contacted the person that now had the gun and he turned it over to officers.

Bowles was charged with aggravated robbery and was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

