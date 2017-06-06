New Mexico Attorney General files suit against Dollar General

The Attorney General in New Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General for false advertising, unfair trade practices and environmental public nuisance.

According to the complaint filed by the Attorney General Balderas, Dollar General had been selling two store brand motor oils which misled customers into believing the product would work on modern engines.

However, after closer inspection at the back of the bottles, one of the warning labels read, "It [the oil] is not suitable for use in most gasoline powered automotive engines built after 1930. Use in modern engine may cause unsatisfactory engine performance or equipment harm."

The other in store brand has a similar warning label except the engine year is 1988.

The attorney general's office is concerned customers were under the impression the motor oil would perform for all engines, like the products sold along side the in-store brand.

"The product that they are buying, because they think it's cheaper, could actually cause them great harm," said Cholla Khoury the Director of the Consumer and Environmental Protection Division of the Attorney General's Office.

We reached out to Dollar General who said they have not received the lawsuit but issued this statement regarding its products.

"We are confident that our DG-branded motor oil products meet not only our standards for quality and value, but also all applicable federal and state labeling requirements where they are sold. In addition, the labeling on these products contains obvious and unambiguous language regarding the products’ intended and appropriate use."

The attorney general's office believes Dollar General removed the obsolete motor oil from its shelves nation wide in February of this year.

However, if you believe you have used obsolete oil on your engine, visiting a mechanic could save you thousands of dollars.

"Using the wrong oil can sludge up the engine, the signs may not show up for 10,000 miles because it takes time to ruin the engine," said Brandon Anderson with Aardvark Automotive.

The Attorney General's Office is asking the court to order Dollar General to pay investigative fees, and to establish a state approved program that notifies consumers about the potential damage, and to inspect and repair any engines.

