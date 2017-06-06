New Mexico Attorney General files suit against Dollar General

The Attorney General in New Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General for false advertising, unfair trade practices and environmental public nuisance.
The Attorney General in New Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General for false advertising, unfair trade practices and environmental public nuisance.
Lake and pool season is upon us, and as people make their way to these places local tattoo artist want to remind those with fresh ink to be aware of some important rules.
Lake and pool season is upon us, and as people make their way to these places local tattoo artist want to remind those with fresh ink to be aware of some important rules.
Caprock and Palo Duro High Schools are seeing some summer construction to add additional classrooms.
Caprock and Palo Duro High Schools are seeing some summer construction to add additional classrooms.
A Mexican citizen has been sentenced for drug trafficking after DPS officials discovered over 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in Carson County.
A Mexican citizen has been sentenced for drug trafficking after DPS officials discovered over 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in Carson County.
A Clovis man was sentenced to nine years in prison today after being found guilty of criminal sexual penetration.
A Clovis man was sentenced to nine years in prison today after being found guilty of criminal sexual penetration.