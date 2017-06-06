Two Amarillo ISD high schools preparing to add classrooms

Caprock and Palo Duro High Schools are seeing some summer construction to add additional classrooms.

Palo Duro will see the most transformation. The school will soon have one computer lab, an electronic lab, a building maintenance training room along with a nurse training room. There will also be an audio/video production classroom with an adjoining studio.

"We're so excited we're going to be gaining 5,300 square feet of classroom space that we did not have, and this will allow us to have six new classrooms," said Amy Dorris, Palo Duro High School Principal. "A lot of those will be career and technology classrooms, so they are going to be state of the art with the technology that will be put in them."

These additional specialized classrooms will give teachers rooms of their own and also help students take career courses to prepare them for higher education.

"Our goal is to always have every student ready for college or a career when they leave us," said Dorris. "This year, we had all of our seniors at Palo Duro apply to a college or a university. No matter what the career or the pathway they choose, we want to help encourage them and help them on their way."

Caprock high school will also be adding four rooms to aid their students.

The school will add a pre-K classroom, two traditional high school classrooms and one extra classroom.

Principal Dorris says this expansion is needed for a faculty and students who want to further their experience.

"I'm proud of our kids and our staff," said Dorris. "We work really hard and we're excited to do what we do everyday."

All of the construction will cost about $600,000 and should be complete by the fall.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.