4 sentenced for drug trafficking

A federal judge this week sentenced four people to prison for their roles in trafficking methamphetamine.

William James Peddicord, Jammie Lee Moore, John-Kiet Dinh Nguyen, and Drew Kendall Frost, all of Amarillo, were sentenced in the Northern District of Texas.

Peddicord, 31, was sentenced to 240 months following his guilty plea in March to one county of distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Nguyen, 30, was sentenced to 100 months for possession and intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Both of the two men were at Peddicord's Amarillo home when law enforcement executed a search warrant at Peddicord's residence in 2015. They ran out the back door during the search, which resulted in the recovery of 171 grams of meth.

Moore, 45, was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison following a guilty plea to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute in February. According to documents filed in the case, law enforcement executed a search warrant on his home in Amarillo in 2015 and located nine small bags of meth in his kitchen freezer, another bag on his kitchen table and one other in the bedroom.

Frost, 38, was sentenced to 48 months for unlawful use of a communications facility. Police recovered about 40 grams of methamphetamine from a motel room registered to Frost in 2015.

The cases were investigated by the FBI, Randall County Sheriff's Office and the Amarillo Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.