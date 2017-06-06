Mexican citizen sentenced for drug trafficking in Carson County - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Mexican citizen sentenced for drug trafficking in Carson County

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A Mexican citizen has been sentenced for drug trafficking after  DPS officials discovered over 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in Carson County. 

Oved David Valenzuela-Ortega, 36, admitted to trafficking a large quantity of methamphetamine  and will spend 27 years in federal prison.

Valenzuela-Ortega pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. 

According to court documents, in October, a DPS trooper offered to help a driver pump gas at a Loves truck stop in Carson County. 

The trooper reported noticing indicators of possible criminal behavior and asked for consent to search the vehicle. 

The trooper discovered a duffel bag containing five cellophane-wrapped bundles holding over 2,000 grams of methamphetamine. 

Valenzuela-Ortega will be deported after serving his sentence.

