Mexican citizen sentenced for drug trafficking in Carson County

A Mexican citizen has been sentenced for drug trafficking after DPS officials discovered over 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in Carson County.

Oved David Valenzuela-Ortega, 36, admitted to trafficking a large quantity of methamphetamine and will spend 27 years in federal prison.

Valenzuela-Ortega pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in October, a DPS trooper offered to help a driver pump gas at a Loves truck stop in Carson County.

The trooper reported noticing indicators of possible criminal behavior and asked for consent to search the vehicle.

The trooper discovered a duffel bag containing five cellophane-wrapped bundles holding over 2,000 grams of methamphetamine.

Valenzuela-Ortega will be deported after serving his sentence.

