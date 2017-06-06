Childress Regional Medical Center improvements save $189,000 yearly

Childress Regional Medical Center improvements save $189,000 yea - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
CHILDRESS, TX (KFDA) -

Recent energy saving improvements to Childress Regional Medical Center will save the facility $189,000 a year. 

A new air control and chilled water system was installed, the hot water system was improved, and the infrastructure was updated.

All of the aging equipment was updated as well, at no cost to taxpayers. 

The project took eight years to complete. 

