High Noon on the Square begins today

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo's annual summer celebration High Noon on the Square kicks off Wednesday, June 7, and lasts through August.

Each week entertainment and lunch will be provided for an $8 cost at the historic Potter County Courthouse, located at 500 S. Fillmore St. 

This will be the first year for the lineup to extend through July and into August. 

Below is the entire summer lineup:

June 7, sponsored by Xcel Energy
Andy Chase
Catered by Youngblood's Cafe


June 14, sponsored by Amarillo Convention & Visitors Council
TEXAS Musical
Catered by Dickey's BBQ & Texas Tea


June 21, sponsored by Brown & Fortunato
Mike Fuller
Catered by Crush Amarillo


June 28, sponsored by American Quarter Horse Association
Summer Youth Musical: Fiddler on the Roof
Catered by AQHA


July 5, sponsored by Amarillo Cultural District
Dust Jackets
Catered by Chick-Fil-A


July 12, sponsored by The Mays Foundation
Patrick Swindell & Pizzazz
Catered by Youngblood's Cafe


July 19, sponsored by Sprouse Shrader Smith, PLLC
Amarillo Symphony
Catered by Pan-Handlers


July 26, sponsored by WTAMU Amarillo Center
Lone Star Ballet
Catered by Crush


August 2, sponsored by Golden Spread Electric Cooperative
Smokey City Rhythm Revue
Catered by Chick-Fil-A


August 9, sponsored by Underwood Law Firm
Insufficient Funds
Catered by Joe Taco

