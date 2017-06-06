High Noon on the Square begins today

Amarillo's annual summer celebration High Noon on the Square kicks off Wednesday, June 7, and lasts through August.
Each week entertainment and lunch will be provided for an $8 cost at the historic Potter County Courthouse, located at 500 S. Fillmore St.
This will be the first year for the lineup to extend through July and into August.
Below is the entire summer lineup:
June 7, sponsored by Xcel Energy
Andy Chase
Catered by Youngblood's Cafe
June 14, sponsored by Amarillo Convention & Visitors Council
TEXAS Musical
Catered by Dickey's BBQ & Texas Tea
June 21, sponsored by Brown & Fortunato
Mike Fuller
Catered by Crush Amarillo
June 28, sponsored by American Quarter Horse Association
Summer Youth Musical: Fiddler on the Roof
Catered by AQHA
July 5, sponsored by Amarillo Cultural District
Dust Jackets
Catered by Chick-Fil-A
June 21, sponsored by Brown & Fortunato
Mike Fuller
Catered by Crush
June 28, sponsored by American Quarter Horse Association
Summer Youth Musical: Fiddler on the Roof
Catered by AQHA
July 5, sponsored by Amarillo Cultural District
Dust Jackets
Catered by Chick-Fil-A
July 12, sponsored by The Mays Foundation
Patrick Swindell & Pizzazz
Catered by Youngblood's Cafe
July 19, sponsored by Sprouse Shrader Smith, PLLC
Amarillo Symphony
Catered by Pan-Handlers
July 26, sponsored by WTAMU Amarillo Center
Lone Star Ballet
Catered by Crush
August 2, sponsored by Golden Spread Electric Cooperative
Smokey City Rhythm Revue
Catered by Chick-Fil-A
August 9, sponsored by Underwood Law Firm
Insufficient Funds
Catered by Joe Taco
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Amarillo police have arrested Aries Allen Bowles,17, for a weekend robbery of a Toot 'n Totum at 2601 Paramount.
Amarillo police have arrested Aries Allen Bowles,17, for a weekend robbery of a Toot 'n Totum at 2601 Paramount.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 7
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 7
Local and out-of-state animal rescues are concerned a new standard operation procedure (SOP) released by the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society will make it harder for them to save dogs from euthanasia.
Local and out-of-state animal rescues are concerned a new standard operation procedure (SOP) released by the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society will make it harder for them to save dogs from euthanasia.
The Attorney General in New Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General for false advertising, unfair trade practices and environmental public nuisance.
The Attorney General in New Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General for false advertising, unfair trade practices and environmental public nuisance.
Lake and pool season is upon us, and as people make their way to these places local tattoo artist want to remind those with fresh ink to be aware of some important rules.
Lake and pool season is upon us, and as people make their way to these places local tattoo artist want to remind those with fresh ink to be aware of some important rules.