High Noon at the Square begins Wednesday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo's annual summer celebration High Noon at the Square kicks off Wednesday and lasts through August.

Each week entertainment and lunch will be provided for an $8 cost at the historic Potter County Courthouse, located at 500 S. Fillmore St. 

This will be the first year for the lineup to extend through July and into August. 

Below is the entire summer lineup:

  • June 7, sponsored by Xcel Energy
  • Andy Chase
  • Catered by Youngblood's Cafe
  • June 14, sponsored by Amarillo Convention & Visitors Council
  • TEXAS Musical
  • Catered by Dickey's BBQ & Texas Tea
  • June 21, sponsored by Brown & Fortunato
  • Mike Fuller
  • Catered by Crush Amarillo
  • June 28, sponsored by American Quarter Horse Association
  • Summer Youth Musical: Fiddler on the Roof
  • Catered by AQHA
  • July 5, sponsored by Amarillo Cultural District
  • Dust Jackets
  • Catered by Chick-Fil-A
  • July 12, sponsored by The Mays Foundation
  • Patrick Swindell & Pizzazz
  • Catered by Youngblood's Cafe
  • July 19, sponsored by Sprouse Shrader Smith, PLLC
  • Amarillo Symphony
  • Catered by Pan-Handlers
  • July 26, sponsored by WTAMU Amarillo Center
  • Lone Star Ballet
  • Catered by Crush\
  • August 2, sponsored by Golden Spread Electric Cooperative
  • Smokey City Rhythm Revue
  • Catered by Chick-Fil-A
  • August 9, sponsored by Underwood Law Firm
  • Insufficient Funds
  • Catered by Joe Taco

