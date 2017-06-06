High Noon at the Square begins Wednesday, June 7 and is sponsored by Center City Amarillo / Source: Center City of Amarillo

Amarillo's annual summer celebration High Noon at the Square kicks off Wednesday and lasts through August.

Each week entertainment and lunch will be provided for an $8 cost at the historic Potter County Courthouse, located at 500 S. Fillmore St.

This will be the first year for the lineup to extend through July and into August.

Below is the entire summer lineup:

June 7, sponsored by Xcel Energy

Andy Chase

Catered by Youngblood's Cafe

June 14, sponsored by Amarillo Convention & Visitors Council

TEXAS Musical

Catered by Dickey's BBQ & Texas Tea

June 21, sponsored by Brown & Fortunato

Mike Fuller

Catered by Crush Amarillo

June 28, sponsored by American Quarter Horse Association

Summer Youth Musical: Fiddler on the Roof

Catered by AQHA

July 5, sponsored by Amarillo Cultural District

Dust Jackets

Catered by Chick-Fil-A

July 12, sponsored by The Mays Foundation

Patrick Swindell & Pizzazz

Catered by Youngblood's Cafe

July 19, sponsored by Sprouse Shrader Smith, PLLC

Amarillo Symphony

Catered by Pan-Handlers

July 26, sponsored by WTAMU Amarillo Center

Lone Star Ballet

Catered by Crush\

August 2, sponsored by Golden Spread Electric Cooperative

Smokey City Rhythm Revue

Catered by Chick-Fil-A

August 9, sponsored by Underwood Law Firm

Insufficient Funds

Catered by Joe Taco

