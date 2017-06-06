Perspective: Threats against American people coming from nation's leaders

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, June 6
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, June 6
The Texas legislature has sent a bill to the governor's desk that would reduce the operating funds for some A&M institutions and West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) is one of those 11 schools.
Amarillo residents will decide this fall if an increase in property tax is worth some sort of renovation to every school in the Amarillo Independent School District.
An Amarillo man has been sentenced to just over eight years in federal prison for possessing prepubescent child pornography.
Construction is non stop in the community of Dalhart as construction crews continue to work the land, move the ground and prepare for a new Frank Phillips College (FPC) campus.
