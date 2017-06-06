All Things Artful Art Festival next month

The Amarillo Art Institute is asking you to start thinking about buying tickets to their annual fundraiser All Things Artful Art Festival which is coming up in July.

The All Things Artful Art Festival helps the institute support their mission of making art more accessible to the public.

"Events like this are incredibly important to the Amarillo Art Institute," says Amarillo Art Institute Director Rachel Flores. "All Things Artful is our biggest fundraiser and help from the community helps to continue our mission of helping to provide art to all."

The event will not only feature local art but also a live and silent auction as well as Bluegrass music by the Boxcar Bandits and a quick draw by local artists.

There will also be art for sale at the event as well.

There will be food and drinks provided by local businesses and there will be homemade ice-cream in bowls made by a local artist that you get to take home.

If you are interested in coming tickets can be purchased at the event or online and the festival is open to the public.

The event is coming up on July 8, tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children.

Amarillo Art Institute

3701 Plains Blvd. #117

Amarillo, TX 79102

(806) 354-8802

Toll-free: (877) 354-8803

director@amarilloartinstitute.org

