Tuesday's Weather : Temps warming back into the 80s, storms possible this afternoon and evening

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, June 6

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Our warm weather from Monday continues with temps warming back into the 80s with a few low 90s to the Southeast.

Skies will be mostly sunny this morning with a few high clouds becoming partly sunny in the afternoon.

Showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening with the greatest chance for storms to the west.

A few strong to severe storms may be possible, with gusty winds small hail and heavy rain being the main concern.

Storms come to an end overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Storms chances continue Wednesday into Thursday with more widespread rain possible mid-week.

We dry out to end the work week and start the weekend.

Hot temperatures also move back into the area giving us a summer feel to the weekend, with temps in the mid to upper 90s.

