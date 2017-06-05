Expedited parole for convicted murderer

The man who murdered a woman in Canadian over a decade ago may soon be out of prison.

Wednesday will be the 18th anniversary of when Marvin Baumeister strangled 77-year-old Imogene French.

In 2002, two years after the murder, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) called the Hemphill County Sheriff's Office to notify them that Baumeister's parole hearing had been moved up.

The TDCJ disclosed Baumeister has stage four cancer and has been given six months to live, however the sheriff's office said this shouldn't change anything.

"I'm not for him getting released at all, even under the circumstances of cancer," said Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis.

The Hemphill County Sheriff's Office sent case reports and documents to the TDCJ parole board for them to review before the hearing.

People at the Oasis Truck Stop declined to go on camera but told NewsChannel10 they cannot believe Baumeister is even being considered for parole.

"I know there is not a whole lot of happy people around here, because we know who she was," said Sheriff Lewis. "She still has family that live here, and if you kill someone, you need to face the charges."

You can email, mail or fax your comments to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles using the following information.

Email: victim.svc@tdcj.texas.gov

Fax: (512) 452-0825

TDCJ Number: 01119189

State Identification Number: 03016187

TDCJ- Vicim Services Division

8712 Shoal Creek Blvd, Suite 265

Austin, Texas 78757

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.