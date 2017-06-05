Expedited parole for convicted murderer

Amarillo residents will decide this fall if an increase in property tax is worth some sort of renovation to every school in the Amarillo Independent School District.
Amarillo residents will decide this fall if an increase in property tax is worth some sort of renovation to every school in the Amarillo Independent School District.
The man who murdered a woman in Canadian over a decade ago may soon be out of prison.
The man who murdered a woman in Canadian over a decade ago may soon be out of prison.
The Texas legislature has sent a bill to the governor's desk that would reduce the operating funds for some A&M institutions and West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) is one of those 11 schools.
The Texas legislature has sent a bill to the governor's desk that would reduce the operating funds for some A&M institutions and West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) is one of those 11 schools.
Construction is non stop in the community of Dalhart as construction crews continue to work the land, move the ground and prepare for a new Frank Phillips College (FPC) campus.
Construction is non stop in the community of Dalhart as construction crews continue to work the land, move the ground and prepare for a new Frank Phillips College (FPC) campus.
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery of Toot 'n Totum on Paramount last night.
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery of Toot 'n Totum on Paramount last night.