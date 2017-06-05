Amarillo Police investigating Toot 'n Totum robbery

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery of Toot 'n Totum on Paramount last night.

At 11:09 p.m., officers were called to the convenience store on reports of a robbery.

Police say a female employee reported that the suspect entered the store with a handgun, approached the counter and pointed the gun at her demanding money from the register.

Police say she took an undisclosed amount of money out of the register and handed it to the suspect. The suspect then left the store and was last seen heading west from the store.

The suspect is described as a white male about 5-foot-8 with a slim build, light colored hair, and what appeared to be a pair of blue jeans wrapped around his head to cover his face.

He was wearing a black and blue shirt and black shorts.

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you have any information on this case, call Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

