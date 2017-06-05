3 people sentenced for drug trafficking in Amarillo

Three people were sentenced today for drug trafficking in Amarillo.

48-year-old Colleen Mossberger was sentenced to 120 months, or 10 years, in federal prison to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, she was stopped in Potter County in September of 2016 for driving in the left lane and not passing. Police say she and a passenger had conflicting stories, so Potter County Deputies searched the car finding over 1,300 grams of methamphetamine.

25-year-old Oscar Martin Cota was sentenced to 70 months, or just over 5 and a half years, in federal prison to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. 25-year-old Edgar Isaac Castaneda Cota was sentenced to 46 months, or just over 3 and a half years, in federal prison for the same offense.

According to court documents, a DPS trooper stopped a car in Carson County for speeding and the passenger not wearing a seat belt. While speaking with Cota and Castaneda, DPS officials say the trooper noticed several indicators of possible criminal activity. The trooper then searched the vehicle and found over 6,000 grams of methamphetamine in the car.

Officials say the two men were transporting the drugs from California to Oklahoma.

