Amarillo man sentenced for possessing child pornography

An Amarillo man has been sentenced to just over eight years in federal prison for possessing prepubescent child pornography.

60-year-old James Kenny Crawley was sentenced today to 97 months, or just over eight years, in federal prison on one count of possession of prepubescent child pornography.

According to court documents, he used a laptop at his home to search the Internet for child pornography.

Officials say he downloaded and viewed approximately 5,000 images and over 100 videos, some of which involved prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The Ochiltree County Sheriff's Office, Texas Rangers and Federal Bureau of Investigation have investigated the case.

