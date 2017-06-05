Amarillo man sentenced for possessing child pornography

The Texas legislature has sent a bill to the governor's desk that would reduce the operating funds for some A&M institutions and West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) is one of those 11 schools.
Construction is non stop in the community of Dalhart as construction crews continue to work the land, move the ground and prepare for a new Frank Phillips College (FPC) campus.
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a robbery of Toot 'n Totum on Paramount last night.
Three people were sentenced today for drug trafficking in Amarillo.
An Amarillo man has been sentenced to just over eight years in federal prison for possessing prepubescent child pornography.
