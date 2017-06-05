Salvation Army hosting water drive

The Salvation Army in Amarillo is in need of bottled water for the summer.

The organization is hosting a bottled water drive until June 30. The water will be provided to those in need and will be kept on hand if a disaster occurs.

Donations are encouraged during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The Salvation Army is located at 400 S. Harrison St.

A separate location at 1211 SE 27th St. will also accept donations Monday-Saturday between 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information, visit Salvation Army online.

