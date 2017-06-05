BSA unit receives rare designation

BSA Health Systems in Amarillo has received a state designation only earned by one other hospital in Texas.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has been recognized as a Level III Service Provider, the only hospital in the Texas Panhandle with such a distinction.

This ensures that BSA has "the resources and expertise" to provide quality patient care that leads to the "best outcomes for newborn babies and their families."

