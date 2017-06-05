4 arrested in home invasion call

Amarillo police say four men have been arrested following a home invasion in which a mother and child were both held at gunpoint.

The Amarillo Police Department identified Nathan Hand II, 17, Bailey Buford, 18, Jawone Riles, 18, and Joseph Tourk-King, 17, as suspects in the investigation.

All four were arrested on burglary of a habitation charges following the reported June 1 break-in. Police responded to the home, located in the 3400 block of Meadow, after the four men broke through a door located in the back.

The suspects left the house with guns and miscellaneous items, according to police. Police believe the victim in the case knew at least one of the suspects.

Police located the four men at separate residences across Amarillo. A gun stolen from the home was recovered, police said.

A booking photo for Buford was not immediately available.

