Night at Panhandle Plains Historical Museum

For one night only this Friday, June 9 from 8 p.m.to 11 p.m., tour the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in the dark.

Role players and storytellers will come to life in all areas of PPHM to show visitors what life was like on the panhandle plains during several decades in history.

"This is a fun event for the whole family," says PPHM Communications Director Stephanie Price. "It is a way to experience the museum in a fun new way and maybe see something in the dark that didn't catch your attention during the day."

The event is not designed to be scary, unless you are afraid of the dark; it’s an opportunity for patrons to explore the museum in the dark and talk to characters within the exhibits.

Bring your family and don't forget your flashlights to enjoy PPHM after dark. Cost is $10 for adults and PPHM members, $5 for kids ages 4-12 and free to kids under the age of 4.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.