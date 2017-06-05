Monday's Weather: Warm and sunny start to the week, rain returns mid week

Weather Outlook for Thursday, June 5

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

After a rainy weekend we start off the work week with warmer temps and lots of sunshine.

Highs will be in the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light; out of the north at 5-10 mph.

A few isolated showers will be possible in eastern New Mexico later this evening, otherwise we will stay dry today.

We will see warmer temps this week, but showers and storms return to the forecast Tuesday-Thursday with Wednesday being the greatest chance for rain as of now.

Temps will be in the 80s mid-week before warming into the 90s to end the work week and start the weekend.

While it is still a few days out the weekend looks to be hot and sunny.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.





Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.