City of Clovis to host public hearing on senior issues - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

City of Clovis to host public hearing on senior issues

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Source: City of Clovis Facebook Page Source: City of Clovis Facebook Page
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) -

The City of Clovis is taking a stand for senior citizens this week.

They're having a public hearing Tuesday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to discuss senior issues in the area, as well as surrounding areas. Folks can attend the hearing at the Baxter-Curren Senior Center located at 908 Hickory Street in Clovis.

For more information, call 575-769-7908.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

        

Powered by Frankly