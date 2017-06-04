City of Clovis to host public hearing on senior issues

The City of Clovis is taking a stand for senior citizens this week.
The City of Amarillo will begin their 2017 Summer Lunch Program on Monday, June 5 at more than 50 sites throughout the city.
One local restaurant is supporting a woman going through cancer treatment.
As the one year anniversary of the June 5th 2016 death of Jana Rae Pittman approaches, the Amarillo Police Department's Traffic Investigations Squad are still trying to solve the hit and run cold case.
As motorist prepare for the upcoming work week, there are some area lane closures everyone should be aware of:
