City of Clovis to host public hearing on senior issues

The City of Clovis is taking a stand for senior citizens this week.



They're having a public hearing Tuesday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to discuss senior issues in the area, as well as surrounding areas. Folks can attend the hearing at the Baxter-Curren Senior Center located at 908 Hickory Street in Clovis.

For more information, call 575-769-7908.

