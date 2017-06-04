Summer Lunch Program begins this week

The City of Amarillo will begin their 2017 Summer Lunch Program on Monday, June 5 at more than 50 sites throughout the city.

The Summer Lunch Program provides free lunch meals to any child under the age of 18 who may be experiencing food insecurity. The program is funded through the Texas Department of Agriculture, and seeks to meet the needs of Amarillo students who qualify for free and reduced lunch during the school year and are at an increased risk of food insecurity during the summer months.

There are more than 50 sites, including schools, city parks and community centers.

Any interested persons can visit the City of Amarillo website, call 211, or text FOODTX to 877-877 to find out serving dates, times and locations nearest them.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.