Local restaurant helps Amarillo resident fight breast cancer

One local restaurant is supporting a woman going through cancer treatment.



Pizza 9 is hosting a fundraiser tomorrow, June 5 for DeeAnn Seymour. Seymour is an Amarillo resident who has been diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer. She recently had surgery, and Pizza 9 employees said she needs the support of the community now more than ever.

Pizza 9 manager Paul Harstine said they're doing everything they can to help Seymour.

"All of the profits from those sales from all day tomorrow go to support her and her expenses against cancer," said Harstine. "We try to look for local causes whether it's a personal an individual like DeeAnn Seymour or a bigger cause like the Saint Jude Children's Hospital thing we did in February... we try to give back to the community support the community."

Pizza 9 will be open from 10 am to 10 pm Monday at 2648 SW 34th Avenue. All proceeds will go toward Seymour's fight against cancer.

For more information, call 505-764-3780.

