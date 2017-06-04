APD working to solve one year old hit and run fatal accident

One local restaurant is supporting a woman going through cancer treatment.
As the one year anniversary of the June 5th 2016 death of Jana Rae Pittman approaches, the Amarillo Police Department's Traffic Investigations Squad are still trying to solve the hit and run cold case.
As motorist prepare for the upcoming work week, there are some area lane closures everyone should be aware of:
M.I.C. Musik and Amarillo's S.P.A.R.K. Program hosted their first ever "PTSD and Suicide Prevention" event today in John Stiff Park.
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity began their annual Versus Build Competition today.
