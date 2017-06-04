APD working to solve one year old hit and run fatal accident

As the one year anniversary of the June 5th 2016 death of Jana Rae Pittman approaches, the Amarillo Police Department's Traffic Investigations Squad are still trying to solve the hit and run cold case.



Pittman was struck by a vehicle along the service road near I-40 and Alice Street. Investigators believe the vehicle involved is most likely a red Ford pickup truck. APD has released pictures of some of the broken light bulb and lens found at the scene.

If you have any information that might help solve this crime, you're asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. You can also leave an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org. A $10,000 cash reward is being offered for any information.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.