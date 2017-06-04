As motorist prepare for the upcoming work week, there are some area lane closures everyone should be aware of:

Various lanes of the I-40 Frontage Roads will be closed from Soncy Road to Pullman Road for patch work.

The right lanes of the frontage roads on I-27 North and Southbound will be closed from 45th Street to 26th Street for edge work.

Starting Wednesday, June 7, various lanes on the I-40 frontage roads will be closed from the Potter/Oldham County line to Helium Road for seal coat operations.

Motorist should also consider alternate routes as repairs to S.W. 26th Avenue between Georgia Street and Kentucky Street will be starting the morning of Monday, June 5. East and westbound traffic will be detoured south to S.W. 27th Avenue. The repairs will take place between 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. and are scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 9.

ONGOING PROJECTS

Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

· The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

· The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.

· Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the right lane of I-27 southbound at the interchange for continuing bridge construction work.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)

· The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

· Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 is shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction continues for the next several months.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

· The outside (right) lanes of I-40 westbound and eastbound are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

· The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

· The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

South Loop 335 (Hollywood)

· Access to LP 335 from the north at Bell Street is now expected to close Monday, June 5, to help facilitate accelerated intersection construction. This closure is expected to be in place for approximately six weeks to reconstruct the north Bell Street and frontage road intersection.

· The frontage road between Washington Street and the railroad tracks will be reduced to a single lane of one-way traffic as it goes under the bridge; traffic will alternate directional flow controlled by traffic signals.

· From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

· The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound LP 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

· The intersection of South Western Street and LP 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

· The intersection of South Georgia Street and LP 335 has a four-way stop condition.

· Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

· Access to LP 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.

· Circle Drive is closed at LP 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

· Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.