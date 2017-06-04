Local businesses compete for a cause

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity began their summer "Versus Build" competition today.

Two build groups, the Hardhats and the Hammers, kicked off the competition by raising the walls for two Habitat families near Glenwood Park. Members of the two groups said while it is still a competition, their real goal is to help two families in need.

"Yes we're competing against them, but no we're really not," said Jay Campbell, a partner at Upshaw Insurance. "We're here to help two families have a home, a nice home right next to a nice open field where their children can grow up and be safe and just be loved."

Director of Development and Operations for Amarillo Habitat for Humanity Kim Webb stressed that without the help and support of their community, none of this would have been possible.

"We really cannot do it without the community," said Webb. "Businesses are joining with our team captains, helping donate funds, and helping build our homes. Ninety percent of our homes are built by volunteers, so we can't do it without the community."

Plant Manager at Owens Corning John Power said they are already eager to work with Habitat for Humanity again.

"Today we had a chance to help each other out on the build," said Power. "Really the next step is to continue to raise money so we can earn the right to come back and build on another day, which we're very much looking forward to."

If your business is interested in participating in Habitats for Humanity's Versus Build competition this summer, you can contact Amarillo Habitat for Humanity at (806) 383-3456.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.