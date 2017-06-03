M.I.C. Musik raises awareness for PTSD and suicide

M.I.C. Musik and Amarillo's S.P.A.R.K. Program hosted their first ever "PTSD and Suicide Prevention" event today in John Stiff Park.

This event had live music, guest speakers and a meet and greet with the entire M.I.C. Musik group with the aim of increasing awareness for those that suffer from PTSD or were affected by suicide. Patrick Baca of M.I.C. Musik said that the event was to bring the community together for a goal everyone could get behind.

"We thought something positive for the community would be good for us, especially at this time," said Baca. "We just want to reach out to people and let them know how big of a problem this is."

Local law enforcement, firefighters and military were all in attendance, and local organizers were excited they could present an united front for a good cause. If you missed today's prevention event, Baca said they plan on having another one next year.

