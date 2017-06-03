Community forum aims to combat institutional racism

The Amarillo Education Association (AEA) hosted a public forum on combating institutional racism in our schools and community today.

Participants learned what institutional racism is and helped identify policy goals through the community and Amarillo ISD.

"This conversation today is to help us identify what are some of the real issues in the community," said Texas State Teacher's Association President, Noel Candelaria. "We can have some real and intentional conversations about the issues around systemic and institutional racism, and how we begin to break down these barriers so that ultimately our students will benefit."

The forum included a work session, activities and dialogue to maximize relevant conversation and brainstorming, as well as impart practical knowledge to combat racial discrimination in schools and area communities.

If you missed today's forum, you can learn more about how the AEA is working to help students at Amarillo ISD by calling (877)275-8782.

