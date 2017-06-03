Stinnett EMS in need of volunteers

The Stinnett EMS is looking for certified and non-certified volunteers.

They're looking for people to drive EMS to and from calls, as well as to the hospital. To find out if the EMS is right for you, you're you're invited to come down to the Stinnett EMS for a tour.

For more information, call (806)878-3766.

