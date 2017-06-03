Stinnett EMS in need of volunteers

The Amarillo Education Association hosted a public forum on combating institutional racism in our schools and community today.
The Stinnett EMS is looking for certified and non-certified volunteers.
The Borger community is hosting a candlelighting and balloon release in memory of Quincy Lang.
UPDATE 2:36 pm: Amarillo Police have canceled the attempt to locate Roberto Holguin.
What will the future look like for Amarillo? That has been the talk lately with a new City Council, a New City Manager, and a new AEDC CEO.
