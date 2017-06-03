Borger community remembers man who was fatally shot

The Borger community is hosting a candlelighting and balloon release in memory of Quincy Lang.

Lang, 35, was shot Tuesday, May 30, after an argument with Haley Dunn.

The candlelighting and balloon release will be at 9:00 tonight in the parking lot of Jackpot Junction at 516 North Main Street in Borger.

