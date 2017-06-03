Borger community remembers man who was fatally shot

The Borger community is hosting a candlelighting and balloon release in memory of Quincy Lang.
UPDATE 2:36 pm: Amarillo Police have canceled the attempt to locate Roberto Holguin.
The rapture could happen any day now, and when it does, don't you want to make sure you're all set to go to heaven?
Alcohol plays a role in the majority of accidents at Lake Meredith.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the El Paso Police Department are trying to find the family of a child who was found alone near the Texas and Mexico border.
