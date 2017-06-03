UPDATE: Missing Amarillo man found safely

UPDATE 2:36 pm: Amarillo Police have canceled the attempt to locate Roberto Holguin.

His family located him in a restaurant in the area and he is safe.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Amarillo Police Department is trying to locate Roberto M. Holguin.

Amarillo Police say Holguin walked away from a home in the area of 21st and N. Grand Street. He is an 85 year old Hispanic male, estimated to be about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and dark gray pants.

He has been missing for about two hours, and possibly walked to a convenience store in the area but has not been able to find his way back home. If you saw or have any information about Holguin, please call 911.

