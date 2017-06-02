Staying safe out on the water, know your boats

Alcohol plays a role in the majority of accidents at Lake Meredith.

Paul Jones and his team of park rangers are tasked with ensuring everyone who visits the lake is safe, which can be difficult because the rules surrounding alcohol are much more lenient when you're off the road and on the water.

"Everyone pretty much knows I can't have an open container when operating a motor vehicle on the highway," said Jones. "Vessels are different, they can have open containers and the operator can even have one. However, it's not a good idea."

If you are driving a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher you can be fined up to $2,000 and serve up to 180 days in jail.

Alcohol is not the only issue boaters face. Depending on the type of boat, carbon monoxide can accumulate at the back of the vessel which can be fatal.

Earlier this year, a 16-year-old girl lost her life from carbon monoxide poisoning, which is why park rangers are encouraging people to know their boats and ensure they are working properly.

"If it not ventilated properly, carbon monoxide can build up. It will get under the swim deck, and if you're anywhere in that area you can't see it, you can't smell it but it will get you," said Jones.

For online boat safety courses offered by the Texas Forest and Wildlife Service click here.

For the US Coast Guard's official boat safety mobile app click here.

