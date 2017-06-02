Child found alone, Texas police looking for family

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the El Paso Police Department are trying to find the family of a child who was found alone near the Texas and Mexico border.

A young boy, who police believe to be around two or three years old, was found on February 22 in Juarez, Mexico.

Police say he answers to the name Luis. He has a small birthmark above his eye and has short brown hair.

When he was found, he was wearing blue sweatpants, black shoes and a shirt.

Police believe he may be a U.S. citizen due to his fluency in English, and are asking for anyone who might recognize him to call El Paso Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 or the El Paso Police Department Communications office at (915) 832-4400.

