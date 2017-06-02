Child found alone, Texas police looking for family

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the El Paso Police Department are trying to find the family of a child who was found alone near the Texas and Mexico border.
The suspect wanted in Wednesday's robbery of CEFCO on Bell is now in custody.
Medicaid patients previously turned away from their physicians will soon be able to access local health care easier.
Friday, June 2 forecast from First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas Showers will continue to our southwest this morning.
Although it is illegal and dangerous street racing is a thrill many in the Panhandle seek.
