Wanted fugitive now in custody

A wanted fugitive from Moore County is now in police custody.

Rafael Gutierrez was wanted for assault on a family member with a previous conviction and was arrested today.

If you have any information on any other wanted felons out of Moore County, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

You anonymous tip could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.

