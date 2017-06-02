Wanted fugitive now in custody - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Wanted fugitive now in custody

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A wanted fugitive from Moore County is now in police custody. 

Rafael Gutierrez was wanted for assault on a family member with a previous conviction and was arrested today.

If you have any information on any other wanted felons out of Moore County, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477. 

You anonymous tip could earn you a reward of up to $1,000. 

