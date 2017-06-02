Estelline Police Chief arrested for improper contact with victim

Estelline Police Chief Leigh Weiser was arrested last night on charges of improper contact with victim while confined.

At 11:20 p.m., Weiser was arrested in Childress after allegations were reported to the Childress Police Department by the victim, who escaped from Weiser's custody.

He is currently being held in the Childress County Detention Center.

The Texas Rangers are investigating this incident.

