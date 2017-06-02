Amarillo Venom partnering with Panhandle Paws of Hope - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo Venom partnering with Panhandle Paws of Hope

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Panhandle Paws of Hope is partnering with Amarillo Venom this weekend for Food for Fido. 

On Saturday, June 3, you can receive a free Venom T-shirt if you donate a bag of dog food at the Venom vs. Centex Calvary game. 

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center. 

