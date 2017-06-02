Amarillo Venom partnering with Panhandle Paws of Hope

The Panhandle Paws of Hope is partnering with Amarillo Venom this weekend for Food for Fido.

On Saturday, June 3, you can receive a free Venom T-shirt if you donate a bag of dog food at the Venom vs. Centex Calvary game.

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center.

