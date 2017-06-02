Stretch of road to be closed next week for repair

Some Amarillo drivers may want to find alternate routes to work next week due to repairs.

Beginning Monday, 26th Avenue between Georgia and Kentucky Streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for repairs. The project is expected to be completed by end-of-day Friday.

Potholes and cracks in the road have formed due to general deteoriation of the road.

East and westbound traffic in the area will be detoured south to 27th Avenue.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.