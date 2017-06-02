Suspect in Borger standoff in custody

A September 2016 mugshot for Jarred Hooper. Hooper was arrested by the Borger Police Department on an aggravated assault warrant for an alleged incident in Randall County / Source: Borger Police Department

The man who barricaded himself inside a Borger home after being identified as a suspect in a recent shooting is now in police custody.

Authorities said Jarred Hooper was detained around 1:30 p.m., ending an hours-long standoff inside a Borger neighborhood Friday.

Police began tracking Hooper following an apparent shooting incident Thursday evening. Officials believe Hooper fired a shot at a person only identified as an acquaintance. The shot only struck a vehicle and no injures were reported in the incident, according to police.

Tactical units surrounded a home near Teague and Garrett Streets around 10 a.m. after authorities received information on his whereabouts. Police were able to get Hooper detained without deploying chemical irritants inside the home.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is assisting BPD.

Hooper was arrested last September in Borger on an aggravated assault warrant for a separate incident. Records detail an apparent gunfire exchange between Hooper and another individual at a home. The warrant was issued in Randall County.

