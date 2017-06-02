BREAKING NEWS: Borger Police involved in tactical situation with felony suspect

NewsChannel 10 has confirmed with Captain Strope of the Borger Police Department that the suspect in the ongoing tactical situation is not the escaped inmate from Ochiltree County.

However, we do know there is a felony suspect involved in the situation that is still ongoing in a Borger neighborhood.

The intersection near Teague and Garrett is currently blocked off and Borger Police are requesting folks avoid the area.

Residents in the immediate vicinity of Teague and Garret are asked to remain indoors.

