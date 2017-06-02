Flammability standards fail causing children's sleepwear to be recalled

Eight styles of hooded robes are being recalled after failing to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.to young kids.

'Kreative Kids' is the company pulling their robes from distribution.

The robes were sold in sizes 4-6 and 7-9 in the following styles: purple elephant, lion, pink bear, lady bug, blue puppy, duck, monkey, and princess cat. A label sewn in the robes has item number 2013NW081 and “Kreative Kids” printed on it. The robes also have a hood, long-sleeves, a belt, cinched back and two front pockets.

They were sold online at Amazon.com and at gift and specialty stores in California, Iowa, New York, Ohio and Texas from September 2013 through April 2017 for between $15 and $17.

Kreative Kids at 800-786-2919 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at sales@kreativekids.net or online at www.kreativekids.net and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Source: cpsc.gov