Friday weather: Showers possible in the morning, late night

Friday, June 2 forecast from First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Showers will continue to our southwest this morning. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with shower and storms possible throughout the day. Temps will be a few degrees cooler today with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s. Showers and storms will be possible overnight into Saturday. Rain chances continue in Saturday with the best chance for widespread rain mid-day. Temps remain in the 80s over the weekend. We will see drier air move in Sunday into Monday before another round of showers and storms moves in Tuesday-Thursday.

