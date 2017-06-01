Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo kicks off, the cowboy way

The 30th annual Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo kicked off this afternoon with the longhorn cattle drive.

"These are true, working cowboys who work on the ranch every day to make their living," said Coors Cowboy Club Chairman Mayfield.

Some folks have been coming to this rodeo for years.

"Three years, and I wouldn't miss it for anything," said resident Karlene Little. "It's just awesome, it gives me a thrill."

Other people came to watch the longhorn cattle drive from out of state. Visitor Danielle Reynolds traveled all the way from Tennessee.

"We haven't been back to Texas in about ten years and we came to visit some family," said Reynolds. "We don't have big giant longhorns like this where we live in Tennessee so we're excited about that."

Twelve ranches from three different states will go head to head in ranch versus ranch competitions this weekend. Mayfield said this is their way of giving back to the community and these ranchers, the cowboy way.

"It's a way to expose the community to our western heritage and our western way of life," said Mayfield. "This area was built on ranches or ranch cowboys, and that's kind of where we all came from and all the settlements here came from that."

The rodeo runs Friday, June 2 to Saturday, June 3 at the Tri-State Fairgrounds. Admission to the Ranch Rodeo is $17 for adults and $7 for kids ages seven through twelve. For a list of events, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.